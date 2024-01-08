5 parenting goals to set for yourself this year

Here are a few tips the website recommends to start your year off right:

Build healthy digital habits

Letting your kid watch videos or play games online is an easy way to get a break so you can make dinner, do laundry or take a shower.

But have you researched what your child is watching? Is it age appropriate? In addition to setting online time limits, consider using their device to bond with them. You can watch a show or play a game together.

Read together

Bedtime stories are fairly common for young children but often end as they get older. Instead of reading to your preteen or teenager, why not have them read to you? Or you can take turns.

By sharing your favorite books with each other, you’re not only boosting their brain power, but also forging a connection and getting to know their tastes.

Explore Get outdoors to spin away some stress on these six bike trails around the metro area

Get outside more

When is the last time you rode a bike? Or searched for bugs? Or just went for a walk? Those activities are good for both you and your offspring.

Exercise and fresh air can improve your health, give the kids a break from their screens and might even help them sleep better, Healthy Children wrote.

Cook together

If you have a picky eater, get them involved in meal prep. Planning dinner, shopping for ingredients and cooking together is a great way for children to feel included.

Think of it as extending those holiday baking sessions into a yearlong event.

Mental health and self-care

The best way to keep your family healthy is to take care of yourself. Your mental health is as important as your physical, and both need check-ups.

For new moms, the national maternal mental health hotline is available 24/7 by calling 1-833-943-5746. For non-emergency support, you can contact Postpartum Support International by calling or texting “Help” to 1-800-944-4773.

Anyone in the throes of a mental health or substance abuse crisis can find help by calling 988. A caller with a Georgia area code is sent to a trained crisis responder, who then makes decisions on how to handle the call based on the severity of the situation.