120,000 pounds of raw ground beef recalled over E. coli risk

The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced earlier this week that Lakeside Refrigerated Services is recalling 120,872 pounds of ground beef products that might be contaminated with E. coli O103.
The New Jersey company’s beef was carried by Thomas Farms, Nature’s Reserve, Marketside Butcher and other brands. Marketside Butcher products are sold in Georgia, according to FSIS.
Lakeside Refrigerated’s products were produced from Feb. 1 through April 8. The complete list of products and product codes for the affected beef can be found on the FSIS website, as can the labels for the products.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, E. coli can cause diarrhea, severe stomach cramps, vomiting and other symptoms.
FSIS warns some of the affected beef could be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers, and suggests throwing these products out if you have them.
According to the recall alert, people can become ill from Shiga toxin-producing E. coli an average of 3–4 days after consuming the organism: “Most people infected with STEC O103 develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing of a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended. Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection. Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, is uncommon with STEC O103 infection. HUS can occur in people of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old, older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.”
