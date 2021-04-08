Why journalist Bill Rankin follows the facts wherever they lead

I’ve loved doing what I’ve been doing. Covering the justice system, to me, is a calling, not a job.

It’s led me to courthouses across the state, even to the U.S. Supreme Court. I’ve covered some of Georgia’s most sensational trials: the Gold Club, Ray Lewis, Fred Tokars, Justin Ross Harris. Yes, it’s been quite the ride.

As I see it, my mission is to expose disparities that cause unequal treatment under the law, to do all I can to keep those scales of justice on an even keel.

That’s meant driving to clerk’s offices across the state to sift through case files and spending untold hours reading trial transcripts and long-forgotten court records. It has helped me expose discriminatory sentencing and a dysfunctional indigent defense system.

Throughout it all, my primary objectives have never changed: Report the news accurately. Treat everyone fairly. Be objective as possible.

Combining my dad’s service with mine, I calculate that a Rankin was on staff for more than 21,000 daily editions of this paper. And I can promise you: If our name didn’t appear in print on all those days, our love of the AJC was in every turn of the press.

