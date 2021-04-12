The Atlanta Journal-Constitution unifies all products under single brand, launches major effort to highlight work of journalists

The move comes after an unprecedented year for the newspaper’s public service journalism focused on public health, social issues and Georgia elections. “Readers are increasingly turning to our digital formats and are subscribing to them more than ever. It is important to know that wherever they see our name they can be confident the journalism they are reading is rigorous, fact-based local news. We are continuing to focus on these readership trends to ensure the journalism is funded by the community. Our name and our journalism have real value. It is worth reading and worth paying for, and we will reserve complete access for our subscribers, who help pay for our journalists’ work,” she said.

Kevin Riley, editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said, “Journalism is a fundamentally human endeavor. That is what sets us apart from the automated, repetitive news cycles that seem to have taken over. Across all our products, readers can expect to consistently find the extensive in-depth reporting of our journalists — the kind of hard work that only real journalists can do. The newspaper played an important public service role during COVID-19, keeping the community informed as the pandemic unfolded and evolved. Journalists on the front lines captured the demonstrations and unpacked the issues driving the national conversation on social justice. Reporting by one of our journalists led to a man being freed from prison for a double murder he insists — and evidence strongly suggests — he did not commit. And the newspaper’s groundbreaking ‘Unprotected’ investigation revealed the truth inside Georgia’s private-pay senior care industry and led to a new law that brought on sweeping reforms to protect senior citizens in these facilities. We provide the irreplaceable public service that our single name represents.”