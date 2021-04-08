The Atlanta Journal-Constitution keeps the free press active locally

This new masthead expresses the serious nature of our journalists ‘work and draws inspiration from our deep roots in Atlanta. It modernizes the look of our newspaper the day it was purchased by Cox Enterprises, in 1939. Our company founder’s steadfast belief in the First Amendment and commitment to news as a public service integral to a functioning democracy continue to drive us today. The ways by which we now deliver and fund the news have changed dramatically. Our mission to press on for Atlanta and Georgia never will.

Audiences increasingly turn to our digital formats, including ajc.com, the ePaper, smartphone apps, email newsletters and podcasts. In fact, our largest audiences rely on our digital products, and we now reserve full access to our journalism for the people who pay for it. The ongoing support of our subscribers is critical to financially sustainable local journalism.