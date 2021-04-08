How metro columnist Bill Torpy presses on

If I can make you chuckle or want to choke me, all the better.

I’ve always wanted to look out for the little guy, those getting bullied, because I was that guy and learned how to fight to stick up for myself.

A newspaper should be a mirror to the community it covers. It should point out when we live up to what we should be and when we fall short. It should also discuss, debate and exhort how we can do better.

It has been a privilege to work for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a family-owned paper with a long history and one that has remained solvent and independent of corporate raiders. That is a big thing. Newspapers have taken it in the chops the past 15 years and we are glad for all the support, especially from our readers and subscribers. (We love our subscribers!)

The events of recent years show how important independent, fair and fearless news gathering is to a free society. We all need the full picture, not sound bites, not talking points but the truth as best as we can find it.

We do it for you and certainly couldn’t do it without you.

Please support the work of your journalists. Start a subscription today. If you’re already a subscriber, thank you. With your support, we can keep you informed with real, fact-based news. It’s worth knowing what’s really going on.