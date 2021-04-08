How journalist Ligaya Figueras presses on

The day in the late 2000s that my recipe for Butternut Squash with Spaghetti was featured in a home cooking column in the Post-Dispatch was a moment of pride. A year or so later, my own byline landed in its Food section.

In my 20-year publishing career, I have written and edited all manner of copy in English and Spanish for newspapers, magazines and small presses. The last 13 years have been devoted to food and dining, the last five with you, our Atlanta Journal-Constitution readers.