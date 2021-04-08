How investigative journalist Carrie Teegardin presses on

Sometimes this work takes just a few days, but often it takes months.

When our reporting is so deep, a problem becomes undeniable.

Let me give you an example. We saw evidence that fancy assisted living communities popping up across Georgia were not what they seemed. We read every inspection report for every facility. We collected hundreds of police reports for incidents at these facilities. I rated every violation in every home for seriousness, and we built a website so families could get information that was previously hidden.

It took months, even working every weekend. The case was so airtight that by the time we were finished publishing our investigation, lawmakers started writing legislation. A reform law passed last year with no opposition.

That kind of result is why I do what I do.

I couldn’t do this kind of in-depth reporting without the support of our readers. Your subscription – your willingness to pay for the news you consume – supports a team of investigative reporters who need time and resources to prove the case.

I’ve spent 30 years doing that job here in Atlanta. For that, I want to thank you. With your help, I’ll keep doing it.

Please support the work of your journalists. Start a subscription today. If you’re already a subscriber, thank you. With your support, we can keep you informed with real, fact-based news. It’s worth knowing what’s really going on.