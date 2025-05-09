With Kemp out, here’s where the 2026 US Senate race in Georgia stands

Carter became the first prominent Republican to jump into the race, but there is growing speculation about others in the Georgia delegation.

U.S. Reps. Rick Allen of Augusta, Brian Jack of Peachtree City, and Rich McCormick of Suwanee all said they would consider running if Trump asked them.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she’s keeping her options open but has not talked to the president yet.

“I have options,” said the Rome Republican. “There [are] a lot of people saying that I can run for Senate, I can run for governor and I can also keep representing Georgia’s beautiful 14th District.”

Meanwhile, Ossoff said he’s not concerned about the mounting field of challengers.

“I‘m not spending a lot of time thinking about who may emerge from the Republican field,” Ossoff said. “I’m focused on continuing to deliver for the state of Georgia and my legislative business in the Senate.”

