With Kemp out, here’s where the 2026 US Senate race in Georgia stands

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff says he’s ‘not spending a lot of time thinking’ about possible challengers.
Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., speaks before Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks on the tax code, and manufacturing at the Johnny Mercer Theatre Civic Center, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., speaks before Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks on the tax code, and manufacturing at the Johnny Mercer Theatre Civic Center, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
1 hour ago

In a special Friday edition of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell look at the emerging field of candidates for the 2026 Senate race.

On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced he would not run for the U.S. Senate in 2026. That cleared the field for Republicans who wanted to challenge incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island, entered the race Thursday morning. Carter debuted a pro-President Donald Trump ad that leveled scathing criticism at Ossoff.

Carter became the first prominent Republican to jump into the race, but there is growing speculation about others in the Georgia delegation.

U.S. Reps. Rick Allen of Augusta, Brian Jack of Peachtree City, and Rich McCormick of Suwanee all said they would consider running if Trump asked them.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she’s keeping her options open but has not talked to the president yet.

“I have options,” said the Rome Republican. “There [are] a lot of people saying that I can run for Senate, I can run for governor and I can also keep representing Georgia’s beautiful 14th District.”

Meanwhile, Ossoff said he’s not concerned about the mounting field of challengers.

“I‘m not spending a lot of time thinking about who may emerge from the Republican field,” Ossoff said. “I’m focused on continuing to deliver for the state of Georgia and my legislative business in the Senate.”

Monday on Politically Georgia: An interview with Carter about his newly launched Senate campaign.

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington Bureau Chief. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

