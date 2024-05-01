Politics

‘We are not going to allow Georgia to become the next Columbia University,’ Kemp says

2 minutes ago

The forceful law enforcement response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Emory University and the University of Georgia was meant to send a clear signal: State leaders won’t tolerate the chaos that has unfolded on campuses in other states.

That’s according to Gov. Brian Kemp, who was unequivocal when asked Wednesday whether students who broke the law during the demonstrations should face suspensions or expulsion.

“They should. I mean, people need to pay the piper. If you’ve broken the law, if you’re damaging property, if you are assaulting especially police officers, you should have harsh penalties,” Kemp said after signing legislation in Forsyth.

“Send a message: we are not going to allow Georgia to become the next Columbia University.”

Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to the media after signing multiple bills at the Georgia Public Training Center in Forsyth, Ga. on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

