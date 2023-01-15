Warnock: Prayers for UGA football player killed in accident

With President Joe Biden sitting behind him, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock relayed the grim news that University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy had been killed in a car accident early Sunday in Athens.
There were murmurs from the congregation at Ebenezer Baptist Church as Warnock delivered the update.
The accident came less than a week after UGA won the national championship and the day after a celebratory parade to honor the Dawgs.
”It is prayer time in the life of the people of God,” Warnock said.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
