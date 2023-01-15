BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Biden to deliver sermon honoring Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy
Warnock: Prayers for UGA football player killed in accident

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

With President Joe Biden sitting behind him, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock relayed the grim news that University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy had been killed in a car accident early Sunday in Athens.

There were murmurs from the congregation at Ebenezer Baptist Church as Warnock delivered the update.

The accident came less than a week after UGA won the national championship and the day after a celebratory parade to honor the Dawgs.

”It is prayer time in the life of the people of God,” Warnock said.

About the Author

Follow Ernie Suggs on facebookFollow Ernie Suggs on twitter

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

