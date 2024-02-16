BreakingNews
Attorney involved in YSL case arrested on unrelated gang charges
Wade’s ex-law partner was accused of sexual assault

Terrence Bradley denies the allegations
Terrence Bradley said he parted ways with Nathan Wade’s law firm after being accused of sexually assaulting an employee there.

Bradley emphatically denied the allegations.

“I didn’t sexually assault anybody.” he said under questioning from Anna Cross, a lawyer for the district attorney’s office.

Bradley acknowledged the employee received money from his escrow account.

“I think now we’ve opened up a whole area,” Judge Scott McAfee said said.

“Now I’m left wondering if Mr. Bradley has been properly interpreting privilege this entire time,” the judge said.

Cross said the relevance of her questioning is tied to Bradley’s credibility and bias and that he had previously lied by saying the reason he left the firm was subject to attorney-client privilege.

Terrence Bradley, Nathan Wade’s former business partner, looks over documents as he testifies during a hearing on the Georgia election interference case, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Atlanta. The hearing is to determine whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the case because of a relationship with Wade, special prosecutor, she hired in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. (Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP)

