Wade’s ex-law partner was accused of sexual assault

Terrence Bradley said he parted ways with Nathan Wade’s law firm after being accused of sexually assaulting an employee there.
Bradley emphatically denied the allegations.
“I didn’t sexually assault anybody.” he said under questioning from Anna Cross, a lawyer for the district attorney’s office.
Bradley acknowledged the employee received money from his escrow account.
“I think now we’ve opened up a whole area,” Judge Scott McAfee said said.
“Now I’m left wondering if Mr. Bradley has been properly interpreting privilege this entire time,” the judge said.
Cross said the relevance of her questioning is tied to Bradley’s credibility and bias and that he had previously lied by saying the reason he left the firm was subject to attorney-client privilege.
