Wade’s cellphone records misleading, DA’s office says

It was not uncommon for Nathan Wade to be in the Hapeville area before District Attorney Fani Willis moved there in April 2021, prosecutor Adam Abbate said, proffering his own records of Wade’s cellphone location data.

Abbate was asked by Judge Scott McAfee to respond to the evidence presented by Donald Trump’s team suggesting Wade frequented the Hapeville area around Willis’ condo before she hired him in November 2021.

Abbate said Wade’s cellphone connected to towers in the Hapeville area 23 times in the first three months of 2021, while Willis was still living in South Fulton. He also said that Wade was in the Hapeville area on at least eight occasions during the later months in 2021, when Willis was not there at the same time.

The cellphone records presented by Trump don’t prove that either Willis or Wade lied when they testified about the times that Wade did visit her condo, Abbate said.

“He visited there,” Abbate said. “The specific hours of his visits was not something that was pursued during the questioning.”