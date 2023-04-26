Unknown no more, remains matched to Georgia soldier killed in Korean War

The identification comes as the result of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency inspection of the remains of 652 Korean War veterans who had been interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. That initiative began two years ago.

Testing of remains that had been identified as Unknown X-260 Tanggok matched Story’s DNA.

The newest development was announced Wednesday as part of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol’s official state visit to the White House, which will include a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden and a state dinner. The visit coincides with the anniversary of the two nations’ security alliance forged in 1953 at the conclusion of the war.

“On this 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice and the U.S.-ROK alliance, our two countries take this joint statement as an opportunity to reaffirm our respect and gratitude for the courageous acts of our service members in defense of our freedom, values and democracy,” the joint announcement stated.

Biden and Yoon are scheduled to appear for a joint news conference Wednesday afternoon at the White House.

Staff writer Jeremy Redmon contributed to this article.