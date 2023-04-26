X

Unknown no more, remains matched to Georgia soldier killed in Korean War

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — After 73 years of uncertainty, the remains of an Army soldier born in Georgia and killed in action during the Korean War have been identified through DNA testing.

Born in Buena Vista, Cpl. Luther Story was just 19 years old when he was killed during what the military describes as a daylight attack in 1950. In the citation for his posthumous Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military honor, the U.S. Army writes that Story continued to provide cover for his comrades even after he was wounded.

“When last seen he was firing every weapon available and fighting off another hostile assault,” the citation states.

Story’s father was presented with his Medal of Honor at the Pentagon in 1951. His only known living relative today is a niece who lives in Americus.

The military tried for months to locate or identify Story’s remains in Korea or determine whether he had been taken as a prisoner of war, but nothing was ever confirmed. In 1956, he was declared unrecoverable.

The identification comes as the result of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency inspection of the remains of 652 Korean War veterans who had been interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. That initiative began two years ago.

Testing of remains that had been identified as Unknown X-260 Tanggok matched Story’s DNA.

The newest development was announced Wednesday as part of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol’s official state visit to the White House, which will include a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden and a state dinner. The visit coincides with the anniversary of the two nations’ security alliance forged in 1953 at the conclusion of the war.

“On this 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice and the U.S.-ROK alliance, our two countries take this joint statement as an opportunity to reaffirm our respect and gratitude for the courageous acts of our service members in defense of our freedom, values and democracy,” the joint announcement stated.

Biden and Yoon are scheduled to appear for a joint news conference Wednesday afternoon at the White House.

Staff writer Jeremy Redmon contributed to this article.

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks

Credit: File photo

The Jolt: Top Trump lawyer never saw proof of Dominion fraud claims 5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

As Marcell Ozuna tries to find his old self, the Braves are sticking with him
49m ago

Credit: AP photo/Charles Krupa

Bradley’s Buzz: The series was over. Trae Young said, ‘Think again’
1h ago

Credit: AP photo/Charles Krupa

Trae Day goes viral: Far-reaching impact of ‘one shot’ from Hawks star
1h ago

Credit: AP photo/Charles Krupa

Trae Day goes viral: Far-reaching impact of ‘one shot’ from Hawks star
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

$45M tax break for Beltline data center under fire, shelved for now
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: FOX NEWS/CNN

OPINION: Prime time’s over for Lemon and Tucker Carlson
5h ago
Biden’s ’24 bid poses new challenge in battleground Georgia
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Trump special grand jury probe in Georgia
Featured

Credit: AP

From AJC archives: A reporter’s encounter with the timeless Harry Belafonte
Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top