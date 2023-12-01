Trump lawyer: Fulton RICO case in Aug. 2024 would be ‘election interference’

Sadow’s remarks came in the middle of a day-long hearing in which McAfee was wading his way through more than a half-dozen procedural motions from Trump and a handful of other co-defendants. The judge also asked Fulton prosecutors to expand on their recent proposal to try Trump and his 14 co-defendants beginning on Aug. 5, 2024.

Prosecutors previously said they expect the case would take about four months to try, excluding jury selection.

In his response to Sadow, special prosecutor Nathan Wade insisted that “this trial does not constitute election interference.”

“This is moving forward with the business of Fulton County. I don’t think that it in any way impedes defendant Trump’s ability to campaign or do whatever he needs to do in order to seek office,” Wade said.

The back-and-forth showcased many of the considerations McAfee will need to make as he determines a trial date. Among them are the three other criminal cases Trump already has on the calendar in Washington, New York and Florida.

McAfee did not say how he would rule on the matter.

Throwing another complication into the planning, Sadow said that if his client wins back the presidency in November 2024, Fulton prosecutors would not be able to advance their racketeering case against Trump while he’s in office.

(The matter is likely to be fought out in the courts, given the unprecedented nature of have a president entering office while under indictment.)

Wade said Friday that the state would need 30 days’ notice to be ready for trial and wants to stick to the August trial date.