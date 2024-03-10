BreakingNews
Live Updates | Joe Biden, Donald Trump campaign in Georgia
Politics

Trump calls Fulton DA Fani Willis ‘corrupt’

7 minutes ago

ROME — Former President Donald Trump blasted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis during his speech Saturday, claiming she had enriched herself by prosecuting him and other defendants in the county’s election interference case.

Last August, a grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others for their roles in an allegedly illegal scheme to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. Trump insisted that voting fraud cost him the election, although numerous investigations have found no credible evidence of fraud and two recounts confirmed Biden’s victory here.

Willis scored early victories in the case – including four guilty pleas from defendants who have agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. But in January, Willis herself became a target when defendants accused her of having an improper relationship.

The former president cited allegations that Willis had benefitted financially by hiring Nathan Wade to oversee the case. Willis and Wade have said they became romantically involved after she hired him and broke off the romance last summer. They also say they split the cost of their travels roughly equally.

“Corrupt Fani Willis hired her lover Nathan Wade so they could fraudulently make money together,” Trump said. “‘Let’s see, darling, who can we go after?’”

Trump called the case a “witch hunt” and said it should be dismissed.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Rome Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

