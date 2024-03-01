BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in court hearing that’s overshadowed Fulton DA’s election interference case
Politics

Trump attorney questions Willis and Wade’s truthfulness

By and
10 minutes ago

Steve Sadow, Donald Trump’s lead Atlanta attorney, argued there is “true concern” about the “truthfulness” of Fulton DA Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade, which he said is enough to disqualify them from the election case.

He pointed to testimony from Robin Bryant Yeartie, a former friend of Willis’ who said she had “no doubt” the DA and Wade started seeing each other romantically not long after they met in 2019. Sadow also cited a text that Terrence Bradley, one of Wade’s former law partners and divorce attorney, sent to defense counsel Ashleigh Merchant in which he said “absolutely” when asked if he believe Wade’s relationship with Willis began before she hired him in November 2021.

Willis and Wade have testified under oath that they began their relationship in spring 2022.

Sadow also said the DA committed forensic misconduct during a January speech at a historical Black church in downtown Atlanta. During that address, Willis said her critics were playing the “race card” by focusing on Wade, who is a Black man.

Sadow said the DA made a “calculated determination... to prejudice the defendants and their counsel” in the eyes of a future jury.

Attorney Steve Sadow, former President Donald Trump's lead attorney in the case speaks in court Friday, March, 1, 2024, in Atlanta. The hearing is to determine whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the case because of a relationship with Nathan Wade, special prosecutor she hired in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

About the Authors

Follow Tamar Hallerman on twitter
Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

HAPPENING TODAY
Closing arguments in Fulton DA removal fight9h ago

Credit: WSB 24-hour Traffic Center

UPDATE
Peachtree Street reopens in Buckhead after days-long sinkhole repair
1h ago

Credit: AP

University of Georgia students: United in grief, divided politically
22h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Deadline arrives today to request an absentee ballot for Georgia primary
9h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Deadline arrives today to request an absentee ballot for Georgia primary
9h ago

Credit: AP

Top QB prospect Jayden Daniels has met with Falcons
5h ago
The Latest
Merchant: Willis has ‘very personal interest’ in Trump case
18m ago
‘They knew it was wrong.’ Defense counsel blasts Willis-Wade relationship
21m ago
Judge: I may not need more evidence to decide
37m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
15 things to do this weekend: barbecue and brunch festivals