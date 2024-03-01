Trump attorney questions Willis and Wade’s truthfulness

Steve Sadow, Donald Trump’s lead Atlanta attorney, argued there is “true concern” about the “truthfulness” of Fulton DA Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade, which he said is enough to disqualify them from the election case.

He pointed to testimony from Robin Bryant Yeartie, a former friend of Willis’ who said she had “no doubt” the DA and Wade started seeing each other romantically not long after they met in 2019. Sadow also cited a text that Terrence Bradley, one of Wade’s former law partners and divorce attorney, sent to defense counsel Ashleigh Merchant in which he said “absolutely” when asked if he believe Wade’s relationship with Willis began before she hired him in November 2021.

Willis and Wade have testified under oath that they began their relationship in spring 2022.

Sadow also said the DA committed forensic misconduct during a January speech at a historical Black church in downtown Atlanta. During that address, Willis said her critics were playing the “race card” by focusing on Wade, who is a Black man.

Sadow said the DA made a “calculated determination... to prejudice the defendants and their counsel” in the eyes of a future jury.