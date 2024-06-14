Washington Insider

Top House Democrat hits Republicans over Confederate monument vote

Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde proposed restoring the monument at Arlington cemetery
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., meets with reporters at his weekly news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., meets with reporters at his weekly news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Jamie Dupree – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
0 minutes ago

A day after 192 House Republicans voted to restore a Confederate monument to Arlington National Cemetery, the top Democrat in the U.S. House went after vulnerable GOP lawmakers in Congress, accusing them of trying to ‘turn back the clock’ on racial progress in America.

“What is the rationale?” asked Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries at a Friday news conference.

Jeffries called the Confederate monument plan from U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, “shameful.”

“What exactly is the Confederate tradition that extreme MAGA Republicans in 2024 are upholding?” asked Jeffries. “Is it slavery? Rape? Kidnap? Jim Crow?”

Jeffries specifically named three Republicans from New York who hold seats in districts won by President Biden — Reps. Marc Molinaro, Anthony D’Esposito, and Brandon Williams — all of whom supported Clyde’s amendment to a defense policy bill.

Told of the criticism by Jeffries, Clyde scoffed at the attacks by Democrats.

“It is a reunification monument. It is a reconciliation monument,” Clyde told reporters. “It’s like calling an AR-15 an assault weapon. It is not.”

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-GA, speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill on June 13, 2023. Clyde's proposal to restore a Confederate monument to Arlington National Cemetery was voted down by the House. (Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

While Clyde called the Confederate monument a “powerful symbol of the healing and unification” of America after the Civil War, Democrats had a much different take as they described what was on the monument.

“An enslaved woman is depicted as a mammy,” said U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va.

“She is holding the infant child of a white officer, and an enslaved man is following his owner to war,” Beyer added. “It is very difficult to see how the humiliating portrayal of a slave woman and a slave man represents reconciliation.”

The effort by Clyde to restore the Confederate monument to Arlington was defeated Thursday by the House on a vote of 230-192.

Twenty-four Republicans — including U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton, broke ranks to defeat the move.

The Confederate monument was placed at Arlington in 1914. The Pentagon removed it last year, following a review by a commission which evaluated Confederate names and honors at military installations.

In making his case in recent weeks to return the memorial to Arlington National Cemetery, Clyde repeatedly referred to it as the ‘Reconciliation Monument,’ though there is no record of the cemetery using that name. Instead it is simply referred to as the “Confederate Monument.”

About the Author

Jamie Dupree
Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy

EXCLUSIVE
Former UGA football coach talks about his addiction, plans for future

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Georgia’s tax take, so far, is off $368 million for fiscal year, but surplus likely
1h ago

Credit: SANDRA LEE-PHIPPS

R.E.M. performs live with original members for first time since 2007

Truist investigates data breach, notifies employees and some customers
1h ago

Truist investigates data breach, notifies employees and some customers
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Family of Atlanta man detained by Taliban pushes feds to negotiate his release
The Latest

Credit: AP

Supreme Court strikes down Trump-era ban on bump stocks
26m ago
Rising GOP star faces runoff in coastal state House race
1h ago
Georgia’s tax take, so far, is off $368 million for fiscal year, but surplus likely
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Timeline: The YSL trial in Atlanta
R.E.M. performs live with original members for first time since 2007
DA Fani Willis says she’s been ‘attacked and over-sexualized’