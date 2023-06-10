X

Tight security, long lines as crowd waits for Trump

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Delegates to the Georgia GOP convention are experiencing tight security as they await former President Donald Trump’s speech in Columbus this afternoon.

Nearly 1,800 delegates and some 400 alternates registered for the event. They waited in long lines at security checkpoints at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. Some endured lines of up to two hours. The Secret Service was prepared to open additional checkpoints to accommodate the crowd.

Once inside the convention hall, they listened to speeches from Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, GOP Chairman David Shafer and others. They soon will begin elections for a new party chair and other party offices.

Trump is expected to speak at about 2:30 p.m.

