‘The new Freaknik’? Orange Crush beach party starts quietly

Even so, hundreds of Orange Crush attendees arrived Friday for the weekend-long bash, with thousands more expected to arrive Saturday afternoon. Several partiers who arrived Saturday morning said they’d gotten on the road as early as 6 a.m. to make the drive to the shore.

More than 100 law enforcement officers, many of them with the Georgia State Patrol, were on hand to supplement the Tybee Island police force.

Mayor Brian West and City Manager Michelle Owens said Tybee is prepared for the influx of visitors. West, who was elected mayor last November after two years on city council, reiterated his desire for Orange Crush “to end.” The party dates to 1988, when it was organized by Savannah State University’s student government association. SSU’s school colors are orange and blue, and the student leaders named the event Orange Crush.

Tybee business owners were bracing for the onslaught of Orange Crush attendees. Last year, more than 100,000 partiers converged on the beach town over an April weekend, overwhelming the 3-square-mile island with traffic, parking and property damage issues.

Ricardo Ochoa, the owner of three Tybee businesses, said the local government’s preparations for the event and the media coverage have hurt business. He said he’s also experienced staffing shortages, with employees who live off-island hesitant to come to work because of the traffic.

“Our businesses are already lower than the same week last year,” said Ochoa, who operates a restaurant, Sea Wolf, a bike rental business called TIMS and the clothing retail store Wild Zinnia Beach Boutique. “It has cost us several thousand dollars.”

Orange Crush began Friday afternoon, when hundreds of 20-somethings met at Tybee’s south beach by the pier wearing swimsuits, flip flops and Crocs. Several young men walked around holding large Bluetooth speakers blaring syncopated rap music.

Many of the women danced, gyrating and yelling out the song lyrics. Echoes of chants and cheers roared from all of the individual groups.

Others in town for Orange Crush played games like spades and Twister. Vendors pulling large coolers full of pouches of frozen cocktails for sale worked the sands.

For Precious Kaio, a junior from Atlanta who attends Georgia Southern University, coming to Orange Crush is a chance for college students to unwind from the stress of campus life and coursework.

“I’m just out here trying to have a good time before finals,” she said.

Faith Dixon, Kaio’s college classmate who’s also from Atlanta, stood nearby taking selfies. Dixon said Orange Crush gives them a chance to interact with their friends away from the confines of campus.

“Me and my friends are here just to have fun with our peers and to make some new connections,” Dixon said.

Reese Harvey, of Decatur, is at Orange Crush for the first time. He calls his time at Tybee Island “a getaway.”

“It gives me a chance to put my feet in the sand and have a little vacation,” Harvey, 23, said.

Orange Crush attendees weren’t the only beachgoers. A crowd of locals and visitors, most of them white and carrying surfboards and towels, congregated near the pier. Empty liquor bottles, beer cans, red Solo cups and Styrofoam boxes were scattered across the white sands.

Game wardens from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources worked the beach on all-terrain vehicles and under the pier on side-by-side vehicles. The game wardens were there to assist the Tybee police and ensure there was no fighting or disorderly conduct.

In Tybee’s business district, adjacent to the pier and beach, Orange Crush attendees walked from block to block sipping alcohol from open containers, which is legal in the beachside town.

Barricades and traffic cones lined Butler Avenue, Tybee Island’s main street and part of U.S. 80. Pairs of police officers, sheriffs and state troopers parked their cruisers facing opposite directions in the center of the street.

“It seems like the police are more prepared than last year because it was chaotic,” said Jamary Gresham, a 25-year-old Decatur native who’s attended Orange Crush two consecutive years. “Some people in the street were just doing anything they wanted like donuts in their cars. The beach was full, and it was crazy.”

Checkpoints and police traffic control vehicles marked the roads leading to Tybee Island, including on I-16, the highway that connects Savannah to Macon and most of the rest of Georgia. The increase in police presence has raised some concerns from attendees.

Harvey, the Decatur resident and first-time Orange Crush attendee, said the event is a great platform that promotes fun and Black joy.

“This brings Black youth as a community together,” Harvey said. “We can celebrate because it’s a part of the culture.