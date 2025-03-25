The fallout from one of Brian Kemp’s top legislative priorities

Lim went viral for confronting U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick at a Roswell town hall in February.

Lim didn’t expect the moment to make national headlines. She hopes to see more transparency from the Trump administration and members of Congress.

“I feel like all of our politicians across the board have let us down as individuals and as a nation, ” said Lim. “I don’t know how to fix the problem other than continue to speak up and push back.”

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick faced backlash during a town hall in Roswell, Georgia, as hundreds of people jeered the Republican for backing President Donald Trump.

