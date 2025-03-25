Politics
Politics

The fallout from one of Brian Kemp’s top legislative priorities

Plus, Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy talk to Ginny Lim, who went viral for confronting U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick at a town hall
The AJC's "Politically Georgia" podcast is available on AJC.com and wherever you get your podcasts.

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By
0 minutes ago

On Tuesday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell have the latest from under the Gold Dome.

The hosts discuss where Georgia lawmakers stand after a vote on Gov. Kemp’s main priority this legislative session, a bill that rewrites litigation rules.

Then, they hear from Ginny Lim.

Lim went viral for confronting U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick at a Roswell town hall in February.

Lim didn’t expect the moment to make national headlines. She hopes to see more transparency from the Trump administration and members of Congress.

“I feel like all of our politicians across the board have let us down as individuals and as a nation, ” said Lim. “I don’t know how to fix the problem other than continue to speak up and push back.”

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick faced backlash during a town hall in Roswell, Georgia, as hundreds of people jeered the Republican for backing President Donald Trump.

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.

Wednesday on “Politically Georgia”: Hosts Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy talk to Emory Law professor Fred Smith Jr. about the battle between President Donald Trump and the federal courts.

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

