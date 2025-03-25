The fallout from one of Brian Kemp’s top legislative priorities

On Tuesday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell have the latest from under the Gold Dome.
The hosts discuss where Georgia lawmakers stand after a vote on Gov. Kemp’s main priority this legislative session, a bill that rewrites litigation rules.
Then, they hear from Ginny Lim.
Lim went viral for confronting U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick at a Roswell town hall in February.
Lim didn’t expect the moment to make national headlines. She hopes to see more transparency from the Trump administration and members of Congress.
“I feel like all of our politicians across the board have let us down as individuals and as a nation, ” said Lim. “I don’t know how to fix the problem other than continue to speak up and push back.”
Wednesday on “Politically Georgia”: Hosts Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy talk to Emory Law professor Fred Smith Jr. about the battle between President Donald Trump and the federal courts.
