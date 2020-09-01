State sets November special election for open Georgia Senate seat

Residents in a Fulton County state Senate district will select their new senator in November, the Georgia Secretary of State’s office announced Tuesday.
Democratic hopefuls vying to replace state Sen. Nikema Williams, who is no longer running for re-election, can file their paperwork to run from Wednesday through Friday. The election will be held Nov. 3, the same day as the general election. A runoff election, if necessary, would be held Dec. 1.
Williams’ candidacy for re-election was withdrawn after being selected by state Democrats to run for the congressional seat that was vacated when U.S. Rep. John Lewis died in July.
Williams won her primary election in June and no Republicans filed to run for the seat earlier this year, so only Democrats can vie for the Fulton County Senate seat, state officials said.
Prospective candidates seeking to run for the seat can go to the Democratic Party of Georgia office at 501 Pulliam Street S.W., Suite 311, in Atlanta. Paperwork will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Interested candidates must also pay $400 to file.