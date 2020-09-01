State sets November special election for open Georgia Senate seat

Democratic hopefuls vying to replace state Sen. Nikema Williams, who is no longer running for re-election, can file their paperwork to run from Wednesday through Friday. The election will be held Nov. 3, the same day as the general election. A runoff election, if necessary, would be held Dec. 1.

Williams’ candidacy for re-election was withdrawn after being selected by state Democrats to run for the congressional seat that was vacated when U.S. Rep. John Lewis died in July.