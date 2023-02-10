State sees signs that revenue may dip in months ahead

Salaries have increased, bringing in more income taxes. But the state also benefitted mightily last year from big collections on capital gains taxes due to a booming market in 2021.

Kemp’s economist and budget staff say the skyrocketing revenue increases of the past will disappear in the second half of fiscal 2023, in large part because of last year’s dip in the stock market.

State fiscal economist Jeffrey Dorfman of the University of Georgia told state lawmakers in January that the jolt will come as Georgians file their income tax returns. The state, he said, could see a $3 billion drop from last year in revenue from capital gains taxes because of the 2022 market decline.

Taxes were paid in fiscal 2022 based on 2021 earnings, and the S&P 500 index returned 26.61% in 2021. By contrast, last year it was down almost 20%.

That and slower corporate income taxes from earnings will mean a decline in collections for fiscal 2023, which ends June 30, and a much smaller surplus, Dorfman said.

For the first seven months of fiscal 2023, tax collections are still up 5.6%, or about $1 billion, over the same period last year. But the economist said those kind of gains won’t hold as Georgians file their income tax returns.