Breaking: AJC poll reveals most Georgia voters are skeptical of DOGE’s efforts
Democrats must flip House, ‘seize Trump’s power,’ Warnock says

At a South Atlanta town hall that lasted more than two hours, U.S. senator condemns Trump administration, calling its first 100 days ‘unabashed corruption’
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., addresses the crowd during a town hall at Zion Hill Baptist Church on May 4, 2025. Republican voters have expressed frustrations at town hall meetings across the country, while Democrats are facing passionate crowds who believe their representatives have not done enough to challenge the Trump administration. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

By
30 minutes ago

Congress must seize President Donald Trump‘s power, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock said Sunday, but in order to do so, Republicans must either see reason or Democrats must regain control of the U.S. House.

Hundreds alarmed at the Trump administration’s historic tariffs and sweeping cuts to the federal workforce packed into the pews of Zion Hill Baptist Church for a town hall in South Atlanta, which the Georgia Democrat held for more than two hours.

Warnock forcibly condemned the administration, calling its first 100 days “unabashed corruption” that has villainized federal workers and is playing a “reckless game of yo-yo with the American economy.”

But one attendee asked the question on the minds of many at the town hall.

“(Trump) just said he doesn’t know if he’s supposed to follow the Constitution. What are we doing? He’s a traitor,” she said. “What’s our next step? What’s our plan?”

Dozens jumped to their feet, and cheers erupted in agreement.

A member of the audience asks a question during a town hall meeting hosted by U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., at Zion Hill Baptist Church on May 4, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

“We have to use all the levers we have possible to hold him accountable,” Warnock responded.

When asked a similar question by another attendee, he pointed to the Republican-controlled House and Senate.

“Congress needs to seize his power,” he said. “Congress can stop this tomorrow if some folks can recognize we don’t work for a king, we work for the American people.”

The junior Georgia senator urged voters in red districts to hold their Republican representatives accountable by flipping their seats in next year’s midterms.

“I’ll be talking to all of my colleagues in Congress, not just Democrats but Republicans, because here’s the thing: We can solve a lot of this if we can get just four of them,” he said, “four of them in the House and four of them in the Senate.”

A member of the audience applauds during a town hall meeting hosted by U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Warnock has emerged as one of Trump‘s most outspoken critics in Washington, attending a rally in front of the CDC in April, encouraging protesters that “now is not the time to be silent.”

But a growing frustration is simmering among liberal voters who demand Democrats take a more aggressive approach to halting Trump‘s government purge and handling of the economy.

Just 35% of registered Georgia voters approve of the Democratic Party, according to the latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll. That’s the lowest level of support in nine years of AJC polling.

Warnock faced multiple questions from wary constituents on how the Democratic Party will regain the trust of its party base.

“I’m going to let Charlie focus on the party,” he said. “I’m focused on the people.”

A member of the audience asks questions to U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., during a town hall meeting at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Charlie Bailey, the former statewide candidate for attorney general and later lieutenant governor, captured this weekend’s vote to succeed U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams as chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia. He was in attendance at Sunday’s town hall.

Warnock’s town hall came approximately one week after U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff held a town hall in Cobb County where he, too, faced pointed questions from anxious constituents and disgruntled laid-off CDC workers.

And more cuts are on the horizon.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during a town hall meeting at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Sunday, May 4, 2025. Republican voters have expressed frustrations at town hall meetings across the country, while Democrats are facing passionate crowds who believe their representatives have not done enough to challenge the Trump administration. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Trump released a proposed budget Friday that would cut the CDC’s funding by almost half and eliminate the chronic disease center. The Department of Veterans Affairs is planning to cut about 20% of its workforce, or 80,000 jobs. The Social Security Administration is expected to reduce its workforce by 12%, or 7,000 jobs.

Concerns the SSA will close local field offices that provide assistance to Social Security recipients have also spread. The Department of Government Efficiency published a list of offices slated for closure in February, including five Georgia offices.

“Social Security is not a Ponzi scheme, but it is what is necessary for seniors to make ends meet,” Warnock said.

The SSA has since denied that any local field offices have been permanently closed.

Warnock and more than 100 other Democratic lawmakers, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., signed a letter to Social Security Administration Acting Commissioner Leland Dudek on April 23 urging him to keep Social Security field offices open. They also requested he identify any offices the agency intends to close.

“Given SSA’s recent attempts to close field offices — only to reverse course after public outcry and claim it never had plans to close offices — will you commit to keeping each one of these offices open?" the lawmakers asked in the letter.

A protester chants, interrupting U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., during a town hall meeting at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Several pro-Palestinian activists briefly disrupted the town hall, yelling, “Stop the genocide!” and “Free Palestine.” A shouting match between the activists and rest of the crowd urging them to sit down or leave continued for about 10 minutes before the activists eventually exited the town hall.

Warnock proceeded to field questions varying from access to health care, homelessness and disillusioned voters, to the administration’s rollback of DEI initiatives.

“During this unprecedented time, we must come together to fight back against the dangerous acts of this administration,” he said. “This is no ordinary time.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, of N.Y., speaks during an event with House and Senate Democrats to mark 100 days of President Donald Trump's term on the steps of the Senate on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

State Sen. Josh McLaurin, a Democrat who grew up in east Cobb, is expected to launch his campaign for Lieutenant governor in Savannah on Monday, May 5, 2025. (Hyosub Shin / AJC file photo)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

A new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explored what Georgians thought about the first 100 days in office of President Donald Trump’s second term. Photo illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC

Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC

