Schumer credits Ossoff, Warnock wins with paving way for bigger COVID-19 relief package

“Senator Reverend Warnock and I were sent here to fight for COVID relief for the people of our state who have had to face extraordinary child care costs as schools have been closed, who have had huge medical bills during this health crisis, who have seen loss of employment and severe financial distress,” he said.

Schumer said Americans should be thankful that Georgia voters elected Ossoff and Warnock, which he said has reshaped the discussions surrounding the latest round of COVID-19 relief and allowed Democrats to push for more funding in a variety of areas.

“Thanks to Sens. Warnock and Ossoff, this COVID bill will be bigger and bolder and bring significantly more help to Georgians and to Americans,” Schumer said. “And right now, Democrats are on the path to secure another round of direct payments and expansion of the child tax credit and the earned income tax credit.”

The stimulus and tax credits included in the most recent version of the proposal, which still needs to be approved in both chambers before heading to President Joe Biden’s desk, would result in $8,200 in payment to a family of four as long as each parent has an annual income of less than $75,000 a year.

The relief package is also expected to include dollars for state and local governments to expand vaccine distribution and testing, funding for historically Black colleges and universities and other minority institutions, and debt relief for Black farmers.

The Medicaid expansion provision would increase the money the federal government reimburses states for providing new coverage for nonelderly adults. The reimbursement rate would jump from 90% to 95%, cutting states’ costs for Medicaid expansion in half.

Georgia is among 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid, a key provision in the 2010 Affordable Care Act. The Kaiser Family Foundation said that expansion would reduce the number of uninsured nonelderly Georgians by 452,600 people, or 39%.