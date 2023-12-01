Santos expelled, eight of 14 Georgia lawmakers vote to oust him

Five of nine Georgia Republicans also voted no, while Republican Reps. Rick Allen of Augusta, Buddy Carter of Pooler, Drew Ferguson of The Rock and Austin Scott of Tifton voted in favor of expulsion.

Republicans overall were split about evenly, with half in favor and half opposed.

It was the third time the House had taken a vote on whether Santos, a New York Republican, should be expelled. The difference this time appeared to be a damning House Ethics Committee report that substantiated many of the claims against Santos while raising new concerns about his behavior before and after winning his 2022 congressional contest.

He is just the sixth member of the House to be removed by fellow lawmakers. Three were expelled in 1861 for supporting the Confederacy, and two others had been convicted of bribery.

Most of the lawmakers who opposed Santos’ expulsion pointed out that he fit neither of those categories, having not been convicted of a crime. But his critics said a conviction is likely and that most lawmakers accused of serious crimes had resigned as a result, something Santos refused to do.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who voted against ousting Santos, said in a post on social media afterward that removing him from office made the math less favorable to Republicans.

“We now have a 3 seat majority and have another Republican resigning soon, and will have a 2 seat majority, as long as every Republican shows up when we are in session,” she wrote. “Republican voters want us to stop the communist Democrat’s (sic) agenda and hold Democrats accountable, NOT destroy our majority and do nothing to hold Democrats accountable.”

HOW THEY VOTED ON EXPELLING REP. GEORGE SANTOS, H. RES.878

“Yes”

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-The Rock

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

“No”

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta