Salaries topped $1 million in 2021 for at least nine of Georgia’s state employees

Other $1 million noncoaches, according to Open Georgia, were James D. St. Louis, chief of pediatric and congenital heart surgery at Augusta University, $1.35 million; and Richard Lee, chief of cardiothoracic surgery at Augusta University, $1.2 million.

Two others came close: Fernando Vale Diaz, neurosurgery chairman at Augusta University, $985,500; and Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera, $975,000.

Two top 10 names traditionally on the annual Atlanta Journal-Constitution list are no longer in their jobs. University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley, who was paid $524,000 in fiscal 2021, retired. And the Gwinnett County school board decided not to renew the contract of Superintendent Alvin Wilbanks, who led the largest school system in the state for 25 years. Wilbanks was the highest-paid local superintendent in the state, earning $642,000 in fiscal 2021, according to Open Georgia.

Tops in pay

The top 10 pay recipients in the University System of Georgia, state government and school districts in fiscal 2021, and the positions they held at the time. Some have since retired or taken other jobs.

Universities

Kirby Smart, head football coach, University of Georgia, $6.9 million

Geoff Collins, health football coach, Georgia Tech, $3.52 million

Tom Crean, head basketball coach, UGA, $3.2 million

Josh Pastner, head basketball coach, Georgia Tech, $2 million

Dan Lanning, defensive coordinator, football coach, UGA, $1.49 million

James D. St. Louis, chief of pediatric and congenital heart surgery at Augusta University, $1.35 million

Richard Lee, chief of cardiothoracic surgery at Augusta University, $1.2 million.

Todd Monken, offensive coordinator, football coach, UGA, $1.1 million

Fernando Vale Diaz, neurosurgery chairman at Augusta University, $985,500

Angel Cabrera, president, Georgia Institute of Technology, $975,000

State agencies

Charles Cary, chief investment officer, Teachers Retirement System, $1,018,238

Griffith Lynch, executive director, Georgia Ports Authority, $873,698

Michael Majure, co-chief investment officer, Teachers Retirement System, $862,200

Thomas Horkan, co-chief investment officer, Teachers Retirement System, $862, 200

Steve Wrigley, chancellor, University System of Georgia, $523,924

Clifford Pyron, chief commercial officer, Georgia Ports Authority, $498,680

Edward McCarthy, chief operating officer, Georgia Ports Authority, $492,066

Clanton Shipp, co-director of equities, Teachers Retirement System, $452,248

Matthew Wolfersberger, co-director of equities, Teachers Retirement System, $439,143

Bambang Cahyono, director of alternative investments, Teachers Retirement System, $436,833

School districts

Alvin Wilbanks, Gwinnett County superintendent, $641,955

Richard Townsend, Pickens County superintendent, $507,659

Morcease Beasley, Clayton County superintendent, $440,566

Christopher Ragsdale, Cobb County superintendent, $432,105

Demond Means, Clarke County superintendent, $418,058

David Dude, city of Decatur schools superintendent, $411,554

Curtis Jones, Bibb County superintendent, $409,570

Michael Looney, Fulton County superintendent, $404,377

Lisa Herring, city of Atlanta schools superintendent, $353,261

Cheryl Watson-Harris, DeKalb County superintendent, $344,394

Source: Open Georgia