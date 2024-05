A three-way Democratic primary for the Fulton County commission seat now held by Natalie Hall will head to a June 18 runoff, according to unofficial vote totals.

With the elimination of third-place finisher Sonya Ofchus, Hall will face off against Moraima “Mo” Ivory. Hall and Ivory ended Tuesday night separated by less than 1% of the vote, meaning neither had the majority needed to avoid a runoff.