Rich McCormick wins election in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

Rich McCormick, an emergency room doctor, will represent voters in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District in Washington.

The race has been called by CNN for the Republican, who defeated Democrat Bob Christian. After redistricting, the metro Atlanta seat became GOP-leaning.

McCormick, who lives in Suwanee, said he plans to put his health care and military experience at the forefront of his tenure in the U.S. House, where he wants to focus on veterans affairs.

The metro Atlanta seat was previously considered a swing district, and U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath flipped it to Democratic control in 2018. After the seat became more conservative under maps approved in 2021, McBath decided to run in the neighboring 7th District instead.

