Republican incumbent leads in Georgia attorney general race

Republican Attorney General Chris Carr was poised to secure a second full term Tuesday.
Carr was on track to defeat Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan and Libertarian Martin Cowen in the race to be the state’s top prosecutor.
Carr, a Dunwoody resident and one-time aide to Republican U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, was first appointed by then-Gov. Nathan Deal in 2016 and won his first full term in 2018.
The attorney general is tasked with being the legal adviser for the executive branch of state government, providing legal opinions, representing the state in court and prosecuting public corruption.
The attorney general mostly handles civil lawsuits, but in recent years, the Legislature has expanded the role to include investigation and prosecution under human trafficking and gang laws.
Carr and Jordan had made the enforcement of Georgia’s abortion law central to their race.
For months, Jordan said she would not spend state resources defending the law legislators passed in 2019. The law bans most abortions once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity, which is typically at about six weeks into pregnancy and before many know they are pregnant. Jordan says the law violates the right to privacy protected under the Georgia Constitution.
Carr called Jordan’s position a “dereliction of duty” and says it is the job of the office to defend the state’s laws, even when the person in the job doesn’t think they are constitutional.
About the Author