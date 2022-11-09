Republican incumbent leads in Georgia attorney general race

Carr and Jordan had made the enforcement of Georgia’s abortion law central to their race.

For months, Jordan said she would not spend state resources defending the law legislators passed in 2019. The law bans most abortions once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity, which is typically at about six weeks into pregnancy and before many know they are pregnant. Jordan says the law violates the right to privacy protected under the Georgia Constitution.

Carr called Jordan’s position a “dereliction of duty” and says it is the job of the office to defend the state’s laws, even when the person in the job doesn’t think they are constitutional.