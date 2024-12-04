Breaking: Results are coming in: Latest from Georgia runoff election
Politics
Politics

Rep. David Scott fighting to keep senior spot on House Agriculture Committee

The long-serving Georgia congressman’s two-week medical leave has reignited concerns over his age and health
U.S. Rep. David Scott, seen here in an Aug. 10, 2023, appearance in Union City, returned to Congress Tuesday after missing two weeks to receive treatment for back problems. Scott is facing challenges from fellow Democrats over his position as ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

U.S. Rep. David Scott, seen here in an Aug. 10, 2023, appearance in Union City, returned to Congress Tuesday after missing two weeks to receive treatment for back problems. Scott is facing challenges from fellow Democrats over his position as ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By
30 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. David Scott vowed to fight for his position as the top Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee, as he returned to the Capitol on Tuesday following an unannounced hiatus to receive treatment for a persistent back injury.

Scott’s absence during the two weeks Congress was in session last month sparked renewed concerns from fellow Democrats that his age and health made him unable to continue his duties. Two of them, Reps. Angie Craig of Minnesota and Jim Costa of California, announced they would try to unseat the 79-year-old as the top-ranking Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee.

Scott, of Atlanta, said Tuesday that he will not bow out of the bid for the committee position.

“It’s all in God’s hands,” he said as he exited the Capitol after holding court on the House floor for about 30 minutes.

While in the House chamber for votes, fellow lawmakers greeted Scott warmly. He chatted for several minutes with Georgia’s Rep. Sanford Bishop, who holds a seat on the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee, which holds great sway on who serves as ranking members of committees. Scott occasionally jotted down notes on a pad he held in his lap.

Along with Bishop, Scott has other potential allies on the steering committee, including U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta. Scott has been making calls to other lawmakers asking for their support to remain as the ranking member on Agriculture.

Scott returned to Congress as promised after the Thanksgiving break after spending time at a rehabilitation hospital last month instead of returning to his congressional duties with other lawmakers.

“I tell you,” he said, “it’s good to be back.”

ExploreRelated: Rep. David Scott, getting treatment for back issues, misses two weeks of D.C. votes

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington Bureau Chief. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Democrats stick with Schumer as leader. Their strategy for countering Trump is far less...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Here’s who’s joining the Trump administration
Placeholder Image

Credit: Carlos Osorio/AP

Meet the medical contrarians picked to lead health agencies under Trump and Kennedy
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jamie Dupree: Donald Trump readies new GOP tack on spending
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Fulton DA Fani Willis ordered to turn over records of Georgia Trump investigation
Judge weighs whether Georgia Republicans can subpoena Fani Willis
Georgia lawmakers want to place limits on the use of AI deepfakes
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: File photos

Remaining Young Thug defendants acquitted of murder, gang charges, ending Georgia’s...
Peach Pass users should check accounts before upcoming updates
Our latest dining guide: Check out 33 Georgia diners worth the trip