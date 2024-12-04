Rep. David Scott fighting to keep senior spot on House Agriculture Committee

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. David Scott vowed to fight for his position as the top Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee, as he returned to the Capitol on Tuesday following an unannounced hiatus to receive treatment for a persistent back injury.
Scott’s absence during the two weeks Congress was in session last month sparked renewed concerns from fellow Democrats that his age and health made him unable to continue his duties. Two of them, Reps. Angie Craig of Minnesota and Jim Costa of California, announced they would try to unseat the 79-year-old as the top-ranking Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee.
Scott, of Atlanta, said Tuesday that he will not bow out of the bid for the committee position.
“It’s all in God’s hands,” he said as he exited the Capitol after holding court on the House floor for about 30 minutes.
While in the House chamber for votes, fellow lawmakers greeted Scott warmly. He chatted for several minutes with Georgia’s Rep. Sanford Bishop, who holds a seat on the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee, which holds great sway on who serves as ranking members of committees. Scott occasionally jotted down notes on a pad he held in his lap.
Along with Bishop, Scott has other potential allies on the steering committee, including U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta. Scott has been making calls to other lawmakers asking for their support to remain as the ranking member on Agriculture.
Scott returned to Congress as promised after the Thanksgiving break after spending time at a rehabilitation hospital last month instead of returning to his congressional duties with other lawmakers.
“I tell you,” he said, “it’s good to be back.”
