Rep. David Scott fighting to keep senior spot on House Agriculture Committee

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. David Scott vowed to fight for his position as the top Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee, as he returned to the Capitol on Tuesday following an unannounced hiatus to receive treatment for a persistent back injury.

Scott’s absence during the two weeks Congress was in session last month sparked renewed concerns from fellow Democrats that his age and health made him unable to continue his duties. Two of them, Reps. Angie Craig of Minnesota and Jim Costa of California, announced they would try to unseat the 79-year-old as the top-ranking Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee.

Scott, of Atlanta, said Tuesday that he will not bow out of the bid for the committee position.