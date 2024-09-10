Raphael Warnock laments shooting at Apalachee High School

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock said the speech he delivered on the U.S. Senate floor Monday evening was the third he had given memorializing people killed in a mass shooting in Georgia, and he encouraged Congress to pass legislation limiting access to firearms.

“This is not a political issue. It is a moral issue,” the Atlanta Democrat and pastor told his Senate colleagues. “And the glimmer of hope is that most American families feel the same way.”

Warnock said he was touched by the conversations he had on Friday when he attended a memorial service for the victims of the shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder.