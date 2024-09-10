Politics

Raphael Warnock laments shooting at Apalachee High School

Elected in 2021, Warnock noted this was his third Senate speech about people killed in a mass shooting in Georgia; calls limits on firearms a moral issue
By
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock said the speech he delivered on the U.S. Senate floor Monday evening was the third he had given memorializing people killed in a mass shooting in Georgia, and he encouraged Congress to pass legislation limiting access to firearms.

“This is not a political issue. It is a moral issue,” the Atlanta Democrat and pastor told his Senate colleagues. “And the glimmer of hope is that most American families feel the same way.”

Warnock said he was touched by the conversations he had on Friday when he attended a memorial service for the victims of the shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder.

There were students who said they were still traumatized from the memories of hearing bangs on the classroom door and huddling together. Others had lost their beloved math teacher, coach Richard “Ricky” Aspinwall.

Warnock said he also got a chance to speak with the family of Christian Angulo, one of two 14-year-olds killed.

“The father shared with me that they had moved from California to a small town in Georgia looking for a quiet and peaceful life,” Warnock said. “Sad irony. Tragic irony.”

Warnock did not mention Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance by name, but he criticized remarks former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate made in which he bemoaned school shootings as a “fact of life” that required schools to be better fortified.

“So we’re going to harden every school in America? Harden every grocery store in America?” Warnock said. “What about the shopping malls? What about the spas? What about the medical clinics? What about the houses of worship? Is that the answer? Are we going to turn the whole country into a fort, just so 14-year-olds can have AR-15s?”

Warnock did not suggest any specific policy change. But he called on lawmakers in Washington and at the state level to find bipartisan solutions to limit gun violence.

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

JD Vance on school shootings: ‘I don’t like that this is a fact of life’
Placeholder Image

Kamala Harris laments ‘senseless tragedy’ in Barrow County while Donald Trump offers...
Placeholder Image

JD Vance bemoans school shootings as a ‘fact of life’ and urges better security
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

JD Vance says he laments that school shootings are a 'fact of life' and calls for better...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Voter Voices: What will drive 2024 voting decisions in pivotal Georgia?1h ago
Here are the latest presidential election polls of Georgia
Cobb’s election board halts meeting after an attendee yells ‘heil Hitler’
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Norfolk Southern’s board of directors investigating CEO’s conduct
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $10 million to Georgia community lender
Survivors shot at Apalachee High School share harrowing details