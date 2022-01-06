Ralston: Georgia voters could be asked to decide gambling expansion

Gov. Brian Kemp has long opposed legalized gambling, though he noted that if two-thirds of the Legislature and a majority of Georgia voters support the idea, it will pass regardless of his stance.

”It doesn’t matter what I think if they pass a constitutional amendment,” Kemp said.

Besides gambling, Ralston said he wants legislators to focus on his priorities of mental health and public safety rather than get caught up in what he called “silly bills” pitched in an election year. At least 12 lawmakers are running for higher office in 2022, and they often promote bills to please their partisan bases and increase their election chances.

Ralston also said he’s undecided on whether to support a proposal to create a new city of Buckhead from the northern part of Atlanta, and he said legislators shouldn’t pass new anti-abortion bills until the U.S. Supreme Court decides on the constitutionality of Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Georgia’s so-called “heartbeat” law is more restrictive than Mississippi’s, outlawing most abortions when a doctor can detect cardiac activity, usually about six weeks into pregnancy and before many women know they’re pregnant.

The 2022 legislative session will get off to a accelerated start on Monday. Ralston plans to gavel in the state House at 8:30 a.m., earlier than its normal 10 a.m. session, then quickly adjourn so he and other lawmakers can travel to Indianapolis for the college football national championship game between the University of Georgia and Alabama.

“I look forward to helping bring back on Tuesday the national college football trophy to Georgia,” Ralston said.

— Staff writer Greg Bluestein contributed to this article.