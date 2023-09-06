Breaking: Watch the CNN presidential debate on ajc.com at 9 p.m. ET
Politics

President Joe Biden arrives in Atlanta

By
8 minutes ago

President Joe Biden touched down at the Dobbins Air Reserve Base on Air Force One around 3 p.m. ahead of the debate.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Andrew Young, Stacey Abrams and Jason Carter were among those on the ground to greet him in Cobb County. Biden talked with officials who greeted him on the tarmac and left without taking questions from the press.

Expect heavy traffic around Atlanta as the president heads through the city. Rolling interstate roadblocks are expected along I-75 and I-285, along with closures on South Cobb Drive, Delk Road and surrounding other roads.

Former President Donald Trump has come through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on recent visits.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

