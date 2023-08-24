Savannah port adds four ship-to-shore cranes to speed cargo operations

‘Workhorses’ of shipping industry delivered Thursday via freighter

Credit: United States Coast Guard

Credit: United States Coast Guard

Politics
By
13 minutes ago
X

SAVANNAH — The Port of Savannah is America’s third-busiest shipping facility because of efficiency.

Cargo moves from ship to shore to truck or train to regional distribution center within 24 hours. On Thursday, the Georgia Ports Authority received four pieces of equipment vital to speeding containers through Savannah.

A heavy lift cargo ship delivered four Super Post-Panamax ship-to-shore cranes to the Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal. The BigLift Barentsz, which measures 519 feet, carried the cranes up the Savannah River on Thursday afternoon. The unusual looking vessel passed River Street and under the Talmadge Bridge around 5:45 p.m.

ExploreTax break panel told to make credits and other incentives more transparent

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

The cranes are the “workhorses of container port operations,” according to a GPA official. The four delivered Thursday will replace older equipment in Savannah’s 34-crane fleet, which allows dockworkers at the Garden City and Ocean terminals to service up to 10 ships at a time.

GPA purchased the cranes in January 2021 from Konecranes, a Finnish company with manufacturing facilities in China. The crane upgrades are part of a $1.9 billion infrastructure improvement plan.

“No other terminal in the nation can bring more cranes to bear, or match the efficiency, productivity and global connectivity of the Port of Savannah,” said Griff Lynch, Georgia Ports Authority president and CEO.

The Port of Savannah handles 11.2% of all container traffic in the U.S. Only the ports of Los Angeles/Long Beach and New York/New Jersey move more cargo.

About the Author

Follow Adam Van Brimmer on facebookFollow Adam Van Brimmer on twitter

Adam Van Brimmer is a journalist who covers politics and Coastal Georgia news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES
News from inside and outside Fulton jail today7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING: Fulton judge sets October trial date for Trump defendant
1h ago

Credit: Free At Last Bail Bonds

CEO of Atlanta bail bonding company adds high-profile clients from Trump case
45m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How Trump’s surrender time could affect Atlanta’s evening commute
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How Trump’s surrender time could affect Atlanta’s evening commute
3h ago

Trump replaces top Atlanta attorney on day of Fulton surrender
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING: Fulton judge sets October trial date for Trump defendant
1h ago
‘2000 Mules’ voter fraud movie lands in court in defamation suit
1h ago
U.S. House Judiciary Committee launches probe of Fulton DA Willis
5h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
5h ago
Who is Trump’s new Atlanta lawyer, Steve Sadow?
6h ago
Legislation would control how private schools in Georgia address gender
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top