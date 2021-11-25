Why Fulton’s DA is backing Dickens in race for Atlanta mayor

Moore and Dickens have largely similar plans to curb Atlanta’s crime rate, and both pitch broad strategies to hire more police officers, boost training and address systemic problems such as poverty, homelessness and mental illness.

Caption Atlanta mayoral candidates Andre Dickens and Felicia Moore at a runoff debate on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Credit: Spec Credit: Spec

They differ, however, on a handful of key issues, including the fate of Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant. Moore would immediately sack the chief and launch a national search for a replacement while Dickens would keep Bryant on a temporary contract that could be extended depending on his performance during the first 100 days of the administration.

Dickens said that he was determined to build a “fantastic” relationship with county officials to take on crime, which consistently polls as the top concern for Atlanta residents. He and Willis have also called for temporarily using the city detention center to help relieve overcrowding at the Fulton County Jail.

“When the DA and the mayor are in lockstep,” Dickens said, “that gives a good indication to the citizens of Atlanta that we’re serious.”

Willis on Dickens’ approach to police misconduct:

“He understands that police officers have to be given due process so that we never have this issue of losing morale and losing officers because officers are not treated fairly. Officers are like every other citizen in this community. He has a district attorney who, if an officer does wrong, I’m going to hold them accountable. But we’re going to do it in the right way, making sure they have due process.”

Willis on Dickens’ plan to combat gang violence:

“He talks about targeting the leaders of gangs and being very serious about crime interdiction … We’ve had more detailed conversations that his officers will work with the investigators and lawyers in my office so that we build strong cases from the start. I love that about his plan.”

Willis on Dickens’ philosophy on community policing:

“When I talk to our future mayor, he talks about the fact that it will be important for him for his police officers to do more than what people think of as traditional policing, but that they will also do things in the community. Again, we will be in lockstep. When I say our visions are aligned, and when I think our visions combined will make our community safer, I mean that. It is why I’m supporting him.”