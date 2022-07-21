Why Brian Kemp believes he can win more minority support

“Wait until he spends money on it. I believe the governor will expand on his margins with minority voters over the next few months.”

Kemp’s pollsters also assert that Black voters are not a “homogenous voting bloc” for Abrams, who would be the state’s first Black governor.

The poll found about one-quarter of Black voters under the age of 35 back Kemp, with many indicating that gas and rising inflation are top concerns. About one-third of those voters have a negative view of President Joe Biden.

Black voters comprise the most important electoral bloc for state Democrats, who regularly carry more than 90% of African-American voters. Democrats are confident she’ll maintain that streak, particularly now that Georgia’s anti-abortion law is in effect. Kemp’s campaign seems ready to place a wager.

“He can hit double-digits with African-American voters,” said Buchanan. “It means Abrams has to make up the difference with white voters. And in our poll he’s winning white voters 69-27 – and that’s 61% of the projected turnout.”

Here’s where we remind you that internal polls are to be taken with a grain of salt because they’re designed to make a candidate look good. And in a closely-divided state like Georgia, with momentous U.S. Supreme Court decisions upending the political landscape, contests are expected to tighten.

Abrams and other marquee Democrats will look to head off GOP efforts to woo voters of color with renewed calls to expand Medicaid, promises of tax refunds and vows to reverse the state’s abortion restrictions.