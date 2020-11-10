Which Georgians might be in line for roles in Joe Biden’s administration?

Stacey Abrams

Possible role: attorney general

The former candidate for governor is credited with creating a blueprint that helped turn Georgia into a battleground state. Although many mention her as a potential pick for attorney general — she has a law degree and was appointed deputy city attorney in Atlanta before becoming a legislator — we wonder whether she would also accept a role more tailored to her work on voting rights.

Keisha Lance Bottoms

Possible role: housing secretary

The Atlanta mayor was one of Biden’s earliest and highest-profile surrogates, backing his bid early in the primary when it wasn’t certain he could beat back more liberal challengers. Now there is speculation she will be rewarded with an offer to join the administration, although it is unclear whether she would accept it and eschew running for a second term as mayor. One title being floated is secretary of housing and urban development, a job that would allow her to build on the affordable housing initiatives she introduced locally.

Sally Yates

Possible role: attorney general

Yates was acting attorney general upon Trump’s election, but he fired her early in his tenure when she refused to enforce a policy banning immigration from Muslim countries. A former U.S. attorney, she rose to second in command at the U.S. Justice Department during the Obama years. One of Biden’s top fundraisers in Georgia, she is now in the mix to once again serve as attorney general.

Raphael Bostic

Possible role: treasury secretary, Federal Reserve chair

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Bostic is under consideration as a possible treasury secretary or chair of the Federal Reserve. If either happens, he would be the first Black person to fill the role. Bostic already holds the claim of being the first African American in history to serve as a regional president in the central bank.

Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall

Possible role: energy secretary

A former deputy secretary of energy during the Obama administration, Sherwood-Randall is among the leading candidates to lead the Energy Department. She currently works at Georgia Tech as a distinguished professor in the School of International Affairs and a senior fellow at the Strategic Energy Institute.

Heather McTeer Toney

Possible role: Environmental Protection Agency director

We will admit, Toney is more accurately described as a former Georgian. She once served as head of the EPA’s Atlanta-based Southeast Regional Office. The former mayor of Greenville, Miss., is currently senior director of the Moms for Clean Air Force, an organization focused on addressing pollution, climate change and other issues.

Kate Bedingfield

Possible role: communications director, press secretary

Bedingfield grew up in Sandy Springs and attended Riverwood High School. She served as the Biden campaign’s deputy campaign manager and director of communications. She is also a veteran of the Obama administration, where she served in various roles including communications chief to then-Vice President Biden.

Explore Joe Biden hires Atlanta native as his new spokeswoman

Who else?

We know that the biggest fundraisers for a campaign are often rewarded with diplomatic titles or posts on one of the dozens of federal commissions and advisory boards. So allow us to share this list of Biden’s top bundlers in Georgia who raised at least $100,000 and aren’t already mentioned above.

State Transportation Board member Kevin Abel

Former Ambassador Gordon Giffin

Peter Harrell, former deputy assistant secretary of state

RADCO Cos. founder and CEO Norman Radow,

Kenneth Taylor, a cardiologist

Michèle Taylor, a Democratic strategist

Former Democratic Party of Georgia Chairman David Worley