Warnock wins support from McBath in Senate bid

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath became the latest Democratic figure to endorse the Rev. Raphael Warnock’s campaign for U.S. Senate, joining a list of other prominent officials to back the pastor’s bid.
With McBath’s announcement, Warnock has now been endorsed by every Democratic member of Georgia’s congressional delegation, along with more than half of the Democratic U.S. Senate caucus, in her quest to unseat U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler.
McBath, who faces a November rematch against former U.S. Rep. Karen Handel, highlighted Warnock’s deep faith in her endorsement.
“I am proud to endorse his campaign for the U.S. Senate because he is the candidate who will work for affordable health care, expanding access to the ballot box, and keeping our communities safe from gun violence,” she said.
Warnock, the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, is one of 20 contenders challenging Loeffler in a November special election that features all candidates on the same ballot. A January runoff is all but certain.
He’s got the backing of Stacey Abrams, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and every prominent Georgia Democrat who has taken a side, as well as a hefty fundraising advantage that helped him finance a recent volley of ads.
But polls show he’s struggling to distance himself from fellow Democrat Matt Lieberman, an educator who is the son of the former vice presidential nominee. Meanwhile, Loeffler is trying to stifle a challenge from her right flank from U.S. Rep. Doug Collins.