Warnock races to contrast himself with Loeffler in Senate runoff

The ad features Warnock, pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, ironing his shirt and preparing for the day as he talks of his humble upbringing in the housing projects of Savannah. It never overtly mentioned Loeffler, a wealthy former financial executive, though the intent was clear.

“This race for Senate is about who you think best represents you. If you’re looking for a billionaire, I’m not your guy,” he said in the ad. “But if you want someone who’s been through some of the same challenges as you, I’m Raphael Warnock and it would be my honor to serve you.”