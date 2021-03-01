Warnock chosen to lead Senate subcommittee on consumer protection

The Banking Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Protection also keeps tabs on the Federal Reserve system, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

“As Georgians work to move beyond the economic turmoil of this once-in-a-century pandemic, I look forward to leading the subcommittee’s efforts to help ensure stability in the community banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions that families and communities in Georgia rely on, and that we’re protecting hardworking Georgia consumers from scam, abuse, and fraud,” Warnock said in a news release about his appointment.