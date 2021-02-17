Jon Ossoff to chair Senate subcommittee on investigations

Recent probes by the U.S. Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations covered topics such as organized crime, terrorism, the SARS outbreak, security of the U.S. energy system and the 2008 financial crisis, according to a news release from Ossoff’s office. CNN was the first to report on the appointment.

“This Subcommittee will pursue the truth, inform the public, and hold power to account,” Ossoff said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Ranking Member Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and my Subcommittee colleagues to serve the American public.”