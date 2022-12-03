Warnock ally tees up anti-Walker attack ad for SEC title game

It’s part of the group’s plan to spend $23.5 million during the four-week runoff on digital and TV advertising. Democrats are spending more than twice as much as Republicans in this phase of the race, which will decide the 51st seat in the U.S. Senate.

It continues a strategy from Warnock’s allies to invoke Walker’s violent behavior against his ex-wife, who has described the Republican in a 2008 interview physically assaulting her and holding a gun to her head.

Walker hasn’t rarely addressed the violence against his ex-wife on the campaign trail, instead alluding to his struggle with mental illness. He has denied accusations that he threatened another woman featured in the ad who claims he pressured her into having an abortion.

More than 1.8 million Georgians have already cast ballots in the runoff, which was required by law when neither candidate won a majority of the vote in the November midterm.