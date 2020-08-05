Veto day: Kemp faces decision over ‘police protection’ bill

At first glance, Kemp would seem assured to support it. He’s taken the side of law enforcement officials, called out the National Guard to protect state buildings over the objections of Atlanta’s mayor and released a video message in support of police a day after sickout protests by some Atlanta officers.

But civil rights groups and legislators have raised concerns that the hastily-written legislation could weaken protections for police officers in some cases and have other unintended consequences.

For one, the ACLU of Georgia argues that the measure would reduce potential prison sentences for the murder of a police officer from mandatory life in prison to a maximum of five years behind bars because of a conflict in the law.

Other critics fear that it could give police officers new powers to chase down street protesters in the state’s civil courts by granting them broad authority to sue people, groups or corporations that infringe on their civil rights.

June 26, 2020 Atlanta - Activists holds sign to protest before Gov. Brian Kemp signs HB 426, hate-crimes legislation, into law on the last day of the legislative session at Georgia State Capitol on Friday, June 26, 2020. Gov. Brian Kemp signed hate-crimes legislation into law on Friday after state lawmakers brokered a compromise over the proposal after 16 years of debate over whether to extend protections to people who are targeted because of biases. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

And state Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta, notes that even the term “civil rights” in the legislation is never defined, leaving it to the courts to interpret the meaning.

Kemp, a first-term Republican, wasn't shy about using the red pen last year when he nixed 14 measures, including one that would have required elementary schools to schedule recess each day and another that would have required school systems to update safety plans and conduct drills.

He echoed a tone set by his predecessor, Gov. Nathan Deal, who was not afraid to send measures to the scrap heap. Deal vetoed both a "religious liberty" measure and a campus gun proposal in 2016, and in 2018 he nullified 21 bills — the most of his eight-year tenure.

Aside from the police law, there’s no other controversial legislation waiting his approval, and he’s already signed into law the other highest-profile measures.

Aside from the hate-crimes legislation, he’s also signed measures to extend the time some new mothers can receive Medicaid benefits, cut down on “surprise” medical bills and allow stores to deliver beer, wine and booze to Georgians’ homes.