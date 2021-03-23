Veteran Navy SEAL eyes 2022 U.S. Senate run in Georgia

Banking executive Latham Saddler, a veteran Navy SEAL and former White House fellow, is building a campaign team in advance of a possible challenge against U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock next year.
The Republican said his concerns about China’s growing influence drove his desire to explore a Senate bid, and that he was “engaging fellow Georgians” about a potential campaign.
“From my time executing US foreign policy on the ground as a special operations leader to my assignment overseeing our nation’s intelligence programs portfolio at the White House,” he said, “I know how our enemies seek to supplant us, and I will not let that happen.”
The former University of Georgia student body president taught himself Farsi after his graduation and as a Navy SEAL was deployed on an array of missions in the Middle East over an eight-year military career.
His last active-duty assignment was Director of Intelligence Programs, helping to develop special operations for the National Security Council at the White House. He is now an executive at Synovus.
Saddler is one of several Republicans weighing a campaign against Warnock, who faces a 2022 election for a full six-year term. Other potential contenders include former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, former U.S. Rep. Doug Collins and U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Drew Ferguson.
Here’s Saddler’s full statement:
“We face the greatest threat to our liberty since World War II. Communist China seeks to dominate the world in business, trade, science, technology and militarily - and they are emboldened by our current leadership in Washington. I have always believed in America and its promise. From my time executing US foreign policy on the ground as a special operations leader to my assignment overseeing our nation’s intelligence programs portfolio at the White House, I know how our enemies seek to supplant us, and I will not let that happen. I am engaging fellow Georgians about the opportunity to continue this fight on their behalf in the United States Senate.”