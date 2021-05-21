USDA moves forward with Warnock’s $4B debt relief plan for Black farmers

Explore Raphael Warnock is under pressure to meet promises to Black farmers

Warnock has touted the program across rural Georgia as a way to combat the tide of historic discrimination, though he’s acknowledged the epic challenges of effectively distributing the funds and using the program to address broader racial injustices.

Federal data shows Black farmers received a small fraction — about 0.1% — of the coronavirus relief under former President Donald Trump’s aid package for American farmers last year.

May 4, 2021 Byromville - Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock speaks to supporters at Jibb's Vineyard in Byromville on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

More broadly, Democrats hope the measure could help keep more minority farmers in business. Black farmers lost more than 12 million acres of farmland over the past century, and only a small number remain. In Georgia, roughly 2,800 Black farmers are still working the land.

About $4 billion in funding will go toward covering outstanding debt for farmers. Much of the remaining $1 billion would pay for new training programs and help historically Black colleges and universities finance research.

While Black farmers at Warnock’s events have welcomed the promise of the program, many have also expressed doubt the promises of debt relief will be fulfilled after decades of struggles navigating the federal bureaucracy. Vilsack vowed to restore their faith in the agency.

“Moving forward, we will devote ourselves to ending discrimination wherever it exists at USDA,” he said, “and working like never before to gain the trust and confidence of America’s farmers and ranchers.”