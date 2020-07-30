U.S. Rep. Jody Hice quarantining after possible coronavirus exposure

“I’m feeling fine and I haven’t experienced any symptoms but, after consulting with medical professionals, I will be taking precautionary steps to work remotely and social distance from folks for the next two weeks,” Hice, a Republican from Monroe, said in a news release. “I wish everyone a speedy recovery, and I look forward to seeing them in person in 15 days.”

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, a friend and colleague of Hice’s, announced Wednesday he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus after experiencing symptoms. Hice said he was also in recent contact with a second person who tested positive for COVID-19.