The Jolt: Biden’s $1.9T aid package is already factoring into Georgia’s 2022 election

When debate on amendments begins later Friday, it will serve as a reminder of how Democrats aim to make the package a centerpiece for the 2022 election campaigns — and how Republicans hope to weaponize their support for the bill to mobilize conservatives.

There are likely to be dozens of amendments filed by Republicans that are more intended for “gotcha” votes than attempts to improve the legislation. But there are also good-faith efforts underway.

In today’s paper, we outline how U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler, wants to see more money targeted for improving vaccination rates in Black communities. And Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee, is part of a group suggesting ways to make the package smaller and more flexible as states recover economically.

Also, expect amendments seeking to recalculate the complex formula that guides how roughly $340 billion in direct aid is allocated to state and local governments.

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to reporters during a COVID-19 update in the Capitol in Atlanta. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won wide praise last fall for firmly rejecting former President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud. But now that those claims have spawned an effort to tighten voting laws, one that could impact their political fortunes, the two Republicans are taking a softer approach. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Gov. Brian Kemp is among roughly two dozen state leaders who say it creates an “unlevel playing field” because it relies too heavily on jobless rates that punish Georgia and other states with more robust economies. He said Georgia is short-changed by nearly $1.3 billion, and has letters from the Georgia Chamber and the Metro Atlanta Chamber urging Sens. Jon Ossoff and Warnock to recalibrate the formula.

It’s an early glimpse of the fire Warnock is already taking ahead of the 2022 election, when he’s up for a full six-year term. He’s fully embraced the package, saying it’s what Georgians “have long needed but wasn’t possible before.”

Indeed, it’s all but impossible for Republicans to stop this juggernaut. Senate Democrats will ensure all 50 members vote in a bloc, and Vice President Kamala Harris will break any tie.

Still, this latest round of COVID-19 stimulus remains a highly partisan topic in the U.S. Capitol even if it is generally popular among Americans.

Of course, Georgia remains a huge factor in it all. Here are some points made by a Bloomberg reporter about the ways Georgia’s Democratic duo have influenced the debate on COVID-19 relief in Washington:

Back in December, Republicans agreed to a $900 billion stimulus bill partially because incumbent GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler were facing so much heat on the campaign trail.

The size of the current package is higher because Democrats are now in the majority due to Ossoff and Warnock’s win. Remember, Senate Democrats had originally proposed spending $600 billion, or $1.3 trillion less. The current bill also includes state and local funding, which Republicans blocked from earlier packages.

“We’re in an era where Senate races might approach a billion dollars, but that’s still way, way, way, way below the potential $$$ impact of 1 Senate seat,” Bloomberg’s Steven Dennis wrote.

That narrow Democratic majority is important to keep in mind, even as COVID relief appears to be moving in the right direction for the party’s leaders. They are on pace to meet the March 14 deadline to approve the new law and prevent existing unemployment benefits from expiring.

But what happens after that? Biden has hinted that a massive infrastructure package is next on his agenda. That could be another high-dollar proposal that clashes with Republican concerns about increasing the national debt.

And that could pave the way for another vote that could help set the stage for 2022.

Reading the tea leaves: Opponents of the GOP push to restrict voting rights in the Georgia Senate are feeling more optimistic they can defeat a measure that’s set for a Monday vote that would end no-excuse absentee voting.

If Democrats hold together, they need five GOP defections in the state Senate to sink the measure. And critics are increasingly confident they can get to that number through a combination of absences and pledges of “no” votes.

If there’s a late push to pull the provision — or overhaul it in the Senate Rules Committee — you’ll know why.

The left-leaning Progressive Change Institute published a poll conducted by ALG Research that found a slim majority of Georgians (52%) backed the push to hike the minimum wage to $15.

Support among Democrats soared to 85% while only 18% of Republicans endorsed the increase. Independents were split roughly down the middle with 51% behind the idea.

An analysis by the Secure Democracy ballot access group found that Republican voters relied heavily on early-voting and mail-in ballots in Georgia during the 2020 cycle.

Among the findings:

In Georgia’s 2020 primary election, Republicans actually cast more absentee ballots than Democrats and voted absentee at a higher rate than Democrats.

Of the 12,100 Republican donors in Georgia, 60% voted early and 38% voted absentee.

In Georgia’s rural counties, more Republicans voted early than Democrats.

In both the 2020 primary and general election, Republican veterans and active duty service members were four times more likely to vote early than on Election Day and twice as likely to cast an absentee ballot than vote in-person on Election Day.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during CPAC at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Former President Donald Trump put out a statement Thursday riddled with falsehoods blaming Gov. Brian Kemp and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for the Democratic sweep of Georgia’s Senate runoffs — and not his single-minded focus on overturning his election defeat and lies about a “rigged election.”

We’ll leave it at that.

A powerful U.S. House Democrat has released a report about the social media posts of every House Republican who voted to reject Electoral College votes cast in swing states won by President Joe Biden.

Not surprisingly, the Georgia section is rather long.

The review covers the period surrounding the general election, the Jan. 6 insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California, who chairs the House Administration Committee, draws no conclusions in her review. But she mentions the Fourteenth Amendment, which allows lawmakers to be disciplined or expelled if they “engaged in insurrection.”

Lofgren leaves it up to her colleagues — and the public — to decide if these social media musings are enough to trigger an investigation. The Georgia lawmakers listed in the report are U.S. Reps. Rick Allen, Buddy Carter, Andrew Clyde, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jodie Hice and Barry Loudermilk. She has the report, including state-specific chapters, available for download.