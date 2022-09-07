‘Stop playing games.’ Warnock accepts Savannah debate with conditions

It’s another wrinkle in the long-running debate over debates. Warnock months ago agreed to invitations from WTOC in Savannah, Mercer University in Macon and the Atlanta Press Club.

But Walker refused to accept any of those dates. Instead, after mounting pressure, he accepted a fourth invitation from Nexstar affiliate WSAV in Savannah on Oct. 14.

The Nexstar invitation stipulated that the “topics would be provided” to the campaigns but specific questions would not, a practice that is standard for many of the outlet’s showdowns but not typical in Georgia debates. Walker’s aides have said the campaign never sought to be notified of the topics.

“It doesn’t matter what the topics are because he can’t win on any of them,” the Republican recently tweeted.

Combined Shape Caption Outside groups supporting Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock have produced attack ads aimed at his Republican opponent, Herschel Walker, while allowing Warnock to remain above the fray. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS Combined Shape Caption Outside groups supporting Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock have produced attack ads aimed at his Republican opponent, Herschel Walker, while allowing Warnock to remain above the fray. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

In his campaign statement on Wednesday, Warnock said he would participate in the Oct. 14 debate if the topics aren’t provided in advance and if Walker accepts at least one of the non-Savannah debates – either the Mercer University debate on Oct. 13 or the Atlanta Press Cub debate on Oct. 16.

Warnock’s campaign has also told debate organizers he’s open to a live audience, which was another sticking point for Walker. The Republican has said the prospect of an in-person crowd was a deciding factor in accepting the Oct. 14 debate.

How did we get here?

Walker skipped showdowns with fellow Republicans ahead of the May primary, confident that he would coast to victory and intent on demonstrating to supporters that he was focused on Warnock. He repeatedly vowed he would debate the Democrat “any day of the week.”

But even after Warnock accepted the trio of invitations, Walker refused to confirm any specific dates. Instead, he delivered vague responses about his willingness to debate.

“Name the place and the time,” he said at one stop, “and we can get it on.”

Combined Shape Caption Five of the six GOP Senate candidates take part in the Atlanta Press Club debate on May 3, 2022. Missing is frontrunner Herschel Walker, who held a fundraiser in east Georgia instead. Combined Shape Caption Five of the six GOP Senate candidates take part in the Atlanta Press Club debate on May 3, 2022. Missing is frontrunner Herschel Walker, who held a fundraiser in east Georgia instead.

That raised concerns among senior GOP officials worried a refusal could hurt his chances with swing voters in a race that could determine control of the U.S. Senate. Some urged Walker and his advisers to agree to a debate to prove the Republican wasn’t afraid of meeting the incumbent in a televised face-off.

That pressure helped trigger Walker’s surprise decision in early August to agree to participate in a fourth debate, saying he wanted an event “in front of a crowd” in Warnock’s hometown of Savannah. Nexstar proposed an audience of about 500 people in a theater in Savannah.

“This debate is going to be about the people. It’s not about some political party. It’s not about the press,” Walker said. “But the people need to see the differences between Sen. Warnock and Herschel Walker.”

Warnock has used his rival’s reluctance to frame the Republican as unfit for the office.

“I’ve been in the Senate for a little while right now and I can tell you that the Senate floor is a much more challenging space than a debate stage,” Warnock said at a recent campaign stop.

“And if my opponent is not ready to face me on a debate stage, I’m not sure why he thinks he is ready to serve in the United States Senate.”

What now?

The other debates are moving forward. The Atlanta Press Club this week took the wraps off its debate calendar. Warnock and Libertarian Chase Oliver will take part in the Oct. 16 showdown.

Laurie Strauss of the Atlanta Press Club said the invitation remains open -- and if Walker doesn’t show he’ll be represented by an empty podium.

And Warnock and Oliver plan to participate in the Oct. 13 debate at Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism. Walker has said he wouldn’t participate because it conflicted with Sunday night football – even though it’s on a Thursday.

Combined Shape Caption August 11, 2022 College Park - U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks to members of the press U.S. as Paris Dennard (left), RNC National Spokesperson, looks on after a panel discussion with business owners and community leaders at RNC Black American Community Center in College Park on Thursday, August 11, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Combined Shape Caption August 11, 2022 College Park - U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks to members of the press U.S. as Paris Dennard (left), RNC National Spokesperson, looks on after a panel discussion with business owners and community leaders at RNC Black American Community Center in College Park on Thursday, August 11, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

WMAZ13 president and general manager Jeff Dudley said the debate would go ahead with or without Walker.

The WTOC debate in Savannah, meanwhile, would be kaput if both campaigns agree to Warnock’s challenge. WTOC vice president and general manager Larry Silberman previously said the station hasn’t figured out what to do if Walker is a no show.

“WTOC looks to hosts these debates because we think it is a valuable service to our community,” he said.

“It is still my goal, via debate or other format, to give qualified candidates an opportunity to make their case as to how they will best serve the people of Georgia in a fair and unbiased manner.”