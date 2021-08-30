Stacey Abrams highlights event with ‘Hotlanta’ league involved in High Court fight

The Georgia Democrat gave a “special shoutout” to the 13 teams from the Hotlanta Softball League that qualified to play in the Gay Softball World Series in Columbus, Ohio this week.

“The LGBTQ community and allies are strongest when we stand together against hate and discrimination,” Abrams said in the video address. “So once you’ve won, be sure to register and vote. Use your power not just at the plate, but at the ballot box.”